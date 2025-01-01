$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX
4dr Sdn Man
2016 Subaru WRX
4dr Sdn Man
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,449 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2016 Subaru WRX, available now at 613 Rides! This head-turning sedan boasts a classic white exterior, perfectly complemented by a sporty black interior. Under the hood, you'll find a potent 2L H4 Turbo engine, ready to deliver exhilarating performance with every press of the pedal. And with its manual transmission, you'll have complete control over the road. This WRX has been well-maintained and has 165,449km on the odometer.
This WRX is more than just a car; it's a statement. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional grip and handling, making every drive a confident and enjoyable experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads, this Subaru WRX is built to thrill. This sedan is ready to deliver an engaging driving experience.
Here are five features that make this 2016 Subaru WRX a must-see:
- Turbocharged Power: Unleash the thrill with the potent 2L Turbo engine, delivering exhilarating acceleration.
- Manual Transmission: Experience the joy of precise control and connected driving with the manual transmission.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive system.
- Sporty Styling: Turn heads with the WRX's aggressive and eye-catching sedan design.
- Driver-Focused Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and engaging driving environment.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 613 Rides
Email 613 Rides
613 Rides
Call Dealer
161351XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
+16135140544