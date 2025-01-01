Menu
Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2016 Subaru WRX, available now at 613 Rides! This head-turning sedan boasts a classic white exterior, perfectly complemented by a sporty black interior. Under the hood, youll find a potent 2L H4 Turbo engine, ready to deliver exhilarating performance with every press of the pedal. And with its manual transmission, youll have complete control over the road. This WRX has been well-maintained and has 165,449km on the odometer.

This WRX is more than just a car; its a statement. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional grip and handling, making every drive a confident and enjoyable experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads, this Subaru WRX is built to thrill. This sedan is ready to deliver an engaging driving experience.

Here are five features that make this 2016 Subaru WRX a must-see:

Turbocharged Power: Unleash the thrill with the potent 2L Turbo engine, delivering exhilarating acceleration.
Manual Transmission: Experience the joy of precise control and connected driving with the manual transmission.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to Subarus legendary all-wheel-drive system.
Sporty Styling: Turn heads with the WRXs aggressive and eye-catching sedan design.
Driver-Focused Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and engaging driving environment.

2016 Subaru WRX

165,449 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Man

13278635

2016 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Man

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,449KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA1A61G9824516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2016 Subaru WRX, available now at 613 Rides! This head-turning sedan boasts a classic white exterior, perfectly complemented by a sporty black interior. Under the hood, you'll find a potent 2L H4 Turbo engine, ready to deliver exhilarating performance with every press of the pedal. And with its manual transmission, you'll have complete control over the road. This WRX has been well-maintained and has 165,449km on the odometer.

This WRX is more than just a car; it's a statement. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional grip and handling, making every drive a confident and enjoyable experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads, this Subaru WRX is built to thrill. This sedan is ready to deliver an engaging driving experience.

Here are five features that make this 2016 Subaru WRX a must-see:

  • Turbocharged Power: Unleash the thrill with the potent 2L Turbo engine, delivering exhilarating acceleration.
  • Manual Transmission: Experience the joy of precise control and connected driving with the manual transmission.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive system.
  • Sporty Styling: Turn heads with the WRX's aggressive and eye-catching sedan design.
  • Driver-Focused Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and engaging driving environment.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

161351XXXX

(click to show)

1613514054

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2016 Subaru WRX