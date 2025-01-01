Menu
All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, remote start, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, auto climate control, paddle shifters, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

120,478 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | REAR CAM | ALLOYS

12100834

AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | REAR CAM | ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
120,478KM
VIN JF2GPABCXG8323993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,478 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, remote start, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, auto climate control, paddle shifters, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

