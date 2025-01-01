$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | REAR CAM | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
120,478KM
VIN JF2GPABCXG8323993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,478 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, remote start, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, auto climate control, paddle shifters, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
