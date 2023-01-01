Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

178,885 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

7 PASS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| NAV| REAR CAM

7 PASS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| NAV| REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,885KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10213314
  • Stock #: 230848
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR4G5277931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230848
  • Mileage 178,885 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND UPGRADED ALLOYS!! Tow package, running boards, roof rails, keyless entry, air conditioning, full power group incl. power seats, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

