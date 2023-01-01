$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2016 Toyota 4Runner
2016 Toyota 4Runner
7 PASS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| NAV| REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,885KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10213314
- Stock #: 230848
- VIN: JTEBU5JR4G5277931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230848
- Mileage 178,885 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND UPGRADED ALLOYS!! Tow package, running boards, roof rails, keyless entry, air conditioning, full power group incl. power seats, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8