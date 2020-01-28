Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!



This 2016 Toyota 4Runner is rugged on the outside, yet comfortable and refined on the inside. This 2016 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the revised 2016 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2016, changes include a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2016 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This low mileage SUV has just 48,084 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with a 17 inch aluminum wheels, an 8-speaker, 6.1 inch touchscreen display with navigation, power moonroof, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats and a 4 way power passenger seat. Additionally, this SR5 also comes with a back up camera, bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels.



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

