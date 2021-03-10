Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

78,419 KM

Details Description Features

$40,968

+ tax & licensing
$40,968

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$40,968

+ taxes & licensing

78,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6730025
  • Stock #: 210202
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR5G5382882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210202
  • Mileage 78,419 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 78,000 KMS!!! Stunning Limited 4x4 Blizzard Pearl w/black leather interior, navigation, premium JBL audio, driver memory system, heated/cooled seats, sunroof, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, 20 alloy wheels, tinted glass, chrome exterior accents, dual climate control, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB input, push button start, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, windshield wiper de-icer, universal garage door opener, roof rails, running boards, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry. This 4Runner is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, LIMITED, DELETE 3RD ROW SEATS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

