2016 Toyota 4Runner

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ONLY 78,000 KMS!!! Stunning Limited 4x4 Blizzard Pearl w/black leather interior, navigation, premium JBL audio, driver memory system, heated/cooled seats, sunroof, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, 20 alloy wheels, tinted glass, chrome exterior accents, dual climate control, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB input, push button start, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, windshield wiper de-icer, universal garage door opener, roof rails, running boards, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry. This 4Runner is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, LIMITED, DELETE 3RD ROW SEATS
