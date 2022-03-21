Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

132,754 KM

Details Description

$36,428

+ tax & licensing
$36,428

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

4x4 | 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAM | |SUNROOF | NAV

2016 Toyota 4Runner

4x4 | 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAM | |SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$36,428

+ taxes & licensing

132,754KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8737589
  • Stock #: 220730
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8G5277219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220730
  • Mileage 132,754 KM

Vehicle Description

This 7 passenger 4Runner offers a great list of features including sunroof, leather interior, backup camera, navigation, heated seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 4.0L V6 engine, side steps, tow hitch receiver, full power group including power adjustable seat, garage door opener, air conditioning and Sirius XM! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

