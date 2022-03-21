$36,428+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner
4x4 | 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAM | |SUNROOF | NAV
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
132,754KM
Used
- Stock #: 220730
- VIN: JTEBU5JR8G5277219
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,754 KM
Vehicle Description
This 7 passenger 4Runner offers a great list of features including sunroof, leather interior, backup camera, navigation, heated seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 4.0L V6 engine, side steps, tow hitch receiver, full power group including power adjustable seat, garage door opener, air conditioning and Sirius XM!
