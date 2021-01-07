Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

86,561 KM

$14,690

+ tax & licensing
$14,690

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

LE

2016 Toyota Camry

LE

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,690

+ taxes & licensing

86,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6506431
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK3GU212945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,561 KM

Vehicle Description

IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR THE NICEST CAMRY UNDER $15K YOU JUST FOUND IT!   THIS LOW KM CAMRY LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW...  IT'S A NON SMOKER VEHICLE AND HAS A CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS...  YOU WILL NOT FIND A NICER CAMRY AT THIS PRICE...  IT HAS BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES SO YOU WILL NOT HAVE TO CHANGE THEM FOR A WHILE...  LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE A LARGE BACK-UP CAMERA, HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH AND MORE...  SEE A VIDEO WALK AROUND RIGHT HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3LuaKZCNzE

HAVE A TRADE? WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE.

WE FINANCE WITH LOW PAYMENTS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

