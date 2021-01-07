2016 Toyota Camry

+ taxes & licensing
613-233-3437
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7
613-233-3437
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR THE NICEST CAMRY UNDER $15K YOU JUST FOUND IT! THIS LOW KM CAMRY LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW... IT'S A NON SMOKER VEHICLE AND HAS A CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS... YOU WILL NOT FIND A NICER CAMRY AT THIS PRICE... IT HAS BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES SO YOU WILL NOT HAVE TO CHANGE THEM FOR A WHILE... LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE A LARGE BACK-UP CAMERA, HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH AND MORE... SEE A VIDEO WALK AROUND RIGHT HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3LuaKZCNzE
HAVE A TRADE? WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE.
WE FINANCE WITH LOW PAYMENTS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7