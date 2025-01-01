Menu
Account
Sign In
You may appreciate the Corolla for all of the smart, functional benefits it offers, but youre going to love it for how it looks and how it makes you feel! This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car. It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corollas class. This sedan has 50 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Toyota Corolla

50 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
12155334

2016 Toyota Corolla

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50KM
VIN 2T1BURHE4GC661175

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

You may appreciate the Corolla for all of the smart, functional benefits it offers, but you're going to love it for how it looks and how it makes you feel! This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car. It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corolla's class. This sedan has 50 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD - Low Mileage for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD - Low Mileage 29,137 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Honda CR-V LX - Bluetooth 127,608 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Auto - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Auto - Sunroof 71,842 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla