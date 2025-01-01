$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
2016 Toyota Corolla
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50KM
VIN 2T1BURHE4GC661175
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
You may appreciate the Corolla for all of the smart, functional benefits it offers, but you're going to love it for how it looks and how it makes you feel! This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car. It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corolla's class. This sedan has 50 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2016 Toyota Corolla