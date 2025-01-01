$15,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE8GC535417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2016 Toyota Corolla