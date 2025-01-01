$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
S UPGRADE|ONLY 64,000KMS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ALLOYS
2016 Toyota Corolla
S UPGRADE|ONLY 64,000KMS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,801 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 64,000KMS!! S UPGRADE PACKAGE W/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500