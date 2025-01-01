Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 64,000KMS!! S UPGRADE PACKAGE W/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Toyota Corolla

63,801 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Corolla

S UPGRADE|ONLY 64,000KMS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12567425

2016 Toyota Corolla

S UPGRADE|ONLY 64,000KMS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12567425
  2. 12567425
  3. 12567425
  4. 12567425
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,801KM
VIN 2T1BURHE7GC613105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,801 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 64,000KMS!! S UPGRADE PACKAGE W/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2016 Hyundai Accent AUTOMATIC| LOW KMS| HTD SEATS| A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent AUTOMATIC| LOW KMS| HTD SEATS| A/C 120,002 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 AWD| ONLY 9,600KMS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM| CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Mazda CX-5 AWD| ONLY 9,600KMS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM| CARPLAY 9,551 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS SPORT|HATCH|ONLY 70,000KMS!|SUNROOF|HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS SPORT|HATCH|ONLY 70,000KMS!|SUNROOF|HTD SEATS 70,473 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Toyota Corolla