$13,922+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | 16IN ALLOYS |A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$13,922
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,320 KM
Vehicle Description
LE W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE!!! Sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry, automatic climate control, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
