LE W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE!!! Sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry, automatic climate control, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Toyota Corolla

187,320 KM

$13,922

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | 16IN ALLOYS |A/C

12778997

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | 16IN ALLOYS |A/C

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$13,922

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,320KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1GC516319

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,320 KM

LE W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE!!! Sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry, automatic climate control, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$13,922

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Toyota Corolla