2016 Toyota Corolla

62,741 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

13197776

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE1GC609406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing>

2016 Toyota Corolla