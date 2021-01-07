Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

103,148 KM

Details Description Features

$12,395

+ tax & licensing
$12,395

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$12,395

+ taxes & licensing

103,148KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6537043
  • Stock #: 210046
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5GC634129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value LE automatic and loaded with commodities such as rear view camera, heated seats, winter floor mats, cruise control, air conditioning, power group, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, heated mirrors, trip computer, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

