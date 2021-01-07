2016 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Great value LE automatic and loaded with commodities such as rear view camera, heated seats, winter floor mats, cruise control, air conditioning, power group, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, heated mirrors, trip computer, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8