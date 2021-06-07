Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

97,260 KM

$13,974

+ tax & licensing
S | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 17 ALLOYS |

S | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 17 ALLOYS |

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

97,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7257608
  • Stock #: 210577
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9GC641049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210577
  • Mileage 97,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped S trim with heated black leather interior, power moonroof, 17'' alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering, rear spoiler, Sport mode, rear camera, heated exterior mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, power group, cruise control, climate control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

