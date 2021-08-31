Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

98,495 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

98,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7732362
  • Stock #: 01161
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1GC640574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Sun Roof
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

