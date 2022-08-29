$19,998+ tax & licensing
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2016 Toyota Corolla
S - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $162 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
97,845KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070054
- Stock #: 22-0739A
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2GC627333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20798 - Our Live Market Price is just $19998!
The 2016 Toyota Corolla has a lot to offer if you're wanting reliable and efficient transportation. This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car. It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corolla's class. This sedan has 97,845 kms. It's slate metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is S. Moving up to the Corolla S from the lower LE model will bring a number of excellent features. These include larger 16 inch wheels, a 6.1 inch display screen with bluetooth and a total of 6 speakers. You'll also receive front fog lamps, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and even a rear back up camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Fog Lamps
