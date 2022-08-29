$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
Location
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
31,263KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9294295
- Stock #: H2689
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2GC555498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful 2016 Toyota Corolla LE has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.2L/100 km
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Engine horsepower: 132hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Horsepower: 132hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9')
Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
PREMIUM CLOTH
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Fuel economy city: 8.2L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,290kg (2,844lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Interior cargo volume: 369 L (13 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 369 L (13 cu.ft.)
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.3mm (3.17 x 3.48)
GVWR: 1,733kg (3,820lbs)
Exterior length: 4,639mm (182.6)
Exterior body width: 1,776mm (69.9)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Rear legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Front headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 1.8L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3