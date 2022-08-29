2016 Toyota Corolla ...

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 2 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9294295

9294295 Stock #: H2689

H2689 VIN: 2T1BURHE2GC555498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # H2689

Mileage 31,263 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1 Wheel Size: 16 Engine Displacement: 1.8 L Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 6.2L/100 km Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Engine horsepower: 132hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km Horsepower: 132hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9') Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth PREMIUM CLOTH Exterior parking camera rear Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Primary LCD size: 6.1 Fuel economy city: 8.2L/100 km Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km Curb weight: 1,290kg (2,844lbs) Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0) Interior cargo volume: 369 L (13 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 369 L (13 cu.ft.) Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.3mm (3.17 x 3.48) GVWR: 1,733kg (3,820lbs) Exterior length: 4,639mm (182.6) Exterior body width: 1,776mm (69.9) Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3) Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3) Rear legroom: 1,051mm (41.4) Front headroom: 974mm (38.3) Rear hiproom: 1,115mm (43.9) Front shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8) Rear shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Engine litres: 1.8L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.