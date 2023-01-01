Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

56,059 KM

Details Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1674938715
  2. 1674938715
  3. 1674938715
  4. 1674938715
  5. 1674938715
  6. 1674938715
  7. 1674938715
  8. 1674938715
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

56,059KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560071
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2GC565335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland

2016 Toyota Corolla S
 56,059 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit LX
 145,300 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda HR-V LX
 105,200 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory