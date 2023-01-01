$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander
Limited - Navigation - Sunroof
172,013KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10404561
- Stock #: 23-0688B
- VIN: 5TDDKRFH5GS322685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour LA20
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Toyota Highlander is seen as one of the best sport utilities available in North America. This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 172,013 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Live your life to the fullest and get your next journey started with this top of the line Highlander Limited. Upscale amenities include a dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate, premium JBL Synthesis Audio System with 12 speakers, AVN premium navigation with an 8 inch colour display screen and bluetooth, heated and ventilated front leather seats, rear parking sensors with a dynamic back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and a heated steering wheel plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
