$23,497+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$23,497
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,536KM
VIN 5TDJCRFH9GS017402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats
Compare at $24202 - Our Price is just $23497!
The 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is seen as one of the best sport utilities available in North America. This 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid places an emphasis on efficiency, safety, comfort and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. Its hybrid engine is matted to the same V6 engine as the regular Highlander and includes two electric motors to produce a total of 280 horsepower. Whats more impressive is the fact that it can achieve 8.5 L/100km on the highway! This SUV has 209,536 kms. It's midnight black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander Hybrid's trim level is XLE. The Highlander Hybrid XLE offers an extraordinary and proven track record of fuel efficiency and towing capacity without sacrificing performance. It comes loaded with a power sunroof, navigation system with an 8 inch display screen, Driver EasySpeak, leather seats with heated front seats, larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, bluetooth and an 8 way power driver seat with lumbar support plus a lot more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2016 Toyota Highlander