Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats</b><br> <br> Compare at $24202 - Our Price is just $23497! <br> <br> The 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is seen as one of the best sport utilities available in North America. This 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid places an emphasis on efficiency, safety, comfort and reliability while following the companys latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. Its hybrid engine is matted to the same V6 engine as the regular Highlander and includes two electric motors to produce a total of 280 horsepower. Whats more impressive is the fact that it can achieve 8.5 L/100km on the highway! This SUV has 209,536 kms. Its midnight black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Highlander Hybrids trim level is XLE. The Highlander Hybrid XLE offers an extraordinary and proven track record of fuel efficiency and towing capacity without sacrificing performance. It comes loaded with a power sunroof, navigation system with an 8 inch display screen, Driver EasySpeak, leather seats with heated front seats, larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, bluetooth and an 8 way power driver seat with lumbar support plus a lot more! <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Toyota Highlander

209,536 KM

Details Description

$23,497

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12737544

2016 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$23,497

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,536KM
VIN 5TDJCRFH9GS017402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats

Compare at $24202 - Our Price is just $23497!

The 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is seen as one of the best sport utilities available in North America. This 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid places an emphasis on efficiency, safety, comfort and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. Its hybrid engine is matted to the same V6 engine as the regular Highlander and includes two electric motors to produce a total of 280 horsepower. Whats more impressive is the fact that it can achieve 8.5 L/100km on the highway! This SUV has 209,536 kms. It's midnight black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Highlander Hybrid's trim level is XLE. The Highlander Hybrid XLE offers an extraordinary and proven track record of fuel efficiency and towing capacity without sacrificing performance. It comes loaded with a power sunroof, navigation system with an 8 inch display screen, Driver EasySpeak, leather seats with heated front seats, larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, bluetooth and an 8 way power driver seat with lumbar support plus a lot more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline at Tip for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline at Tip 137,000 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM ESV, NIGH VISION for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM ESV, NIGH VISION 85,152 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, NIGHT VISION, SUPER CRUISE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, NIGHT VISION, SUPER CRUISE 23,152 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,497

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2016 Toyota Highlander