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2016 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2016 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
172,123KM
VIN 5TDDKRFH8GS225805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P7090A
- Mileage 172,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection
Did you know that all 2016 Highlander's feature a standard backup camera to make backing in or backing out of tight parking spaces much easier? This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV.
This SUV has 172,123 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Live your life to the fullest and get your next journey started with this top of the line Highlander Limited. Upscale amenities include a dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate, premium JBL Synthesis Audio System with 12 speakers, AVN premium navigation with an 8 inch colour display screen and bluetooth, heated and ventilated front leather seats, rear parking sensors with a dynamic back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and a heated steering wheel plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Did you know that all 2016 Highlander's feature a standard backup camera to make backing in or backing out of tight parking spaces much easier? This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV.
This SUV has 172,123 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Live your life to the fullest and get your next journey started with this top of the line Highlander Limited. Upscale amenities include a dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate, premium JBL Synthesis Audio System with 12 speakers, AVN premium navigation with an 8 inch colour display screen and bluetooth, heated and ventilated front leather seats, rear parking sensors with a dynamic back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and a heated steering wheel plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2016 Toyota Highlander