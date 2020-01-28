Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE LEATHER ROOF NAVI BLIS BACKUP CAMERA

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE LEATHER ROOF NAVI BLIS BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,725KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4570602
  • Stock #: 265056
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH2GS265056
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door
