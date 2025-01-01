$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Prius
Touring
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
90,744KM
VIN JTDKBRFU1G3529841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0745A
- Mileage 90,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning
With more body torsional rigidity, a lower centre of gravity, and a new double wishbone rear suspension this Prius delivers an exceptionally supple and a responsive ride. This 2016 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Toyota Prius is Toyota's flagship hybrid and the most popular hybrid on the road, with over 3 million Prius' sold worldwide. The Prius stands apart with its emotionally striking exterior, ultra-modern cockpit, and engaging drivability. As befits the Prius nameplate, it's also exceptionally fuel efficient, requiring just 4.5L/100km (combined). From top to bottom, the 2016 Prius design has been crafted to excite and boost efficiency at the same time. This sedan has 90,744 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Prius's trim level is Touring. Discover more in this luxurious - top of the line Prius Touring. Loaded with features like unique 17 inch aluminum wheels, an integrated navigation system with voice activation and 7 inch display screen, streaming audio via Bluetooth, wireless charging, front fog lamps, lane keep assist system, forward and rear collision alert, blind spot sensors, a smart key with push button start and SofTex seat surfaces.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
