2016 Toyota RAV4

202,403 KM

$15,998

$15,998
2016 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

2016 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV3GW439209

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,403 KM

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Toyota RAV4