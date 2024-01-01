$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2016 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,004KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3WFREV6GW289912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 122,004 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2016 Toyota RAV4