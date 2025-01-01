$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,176KM
VIN 2T3RFREV2GW517613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2567
- Mileage 126,176 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels
Having fun is way easier when it's comfortable. Thanks to this new Rav4 it is now possible! This 2016 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts a refreshed exterior, premium soft-touch interior materials, exciting new technology, advanced safety features and much more. The RAV4 is a compact crossover that's ready to handle your busy lifestyle with its sporty and spirited performance, impressive cargo capacity and energetic driving characteristics. Sculpted and sleek, athletic and agile, this all new 2016 model features a sharper front and rear bumper design, new wheel designs and the addition of a shark-fin antenna on top! Inside this 2016 RAV4 a newly refreshed interior awaits you. It's improved interior design surrounds you with an array of advanced safety and technology features. This SUV has 126,176 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. It comes loaded with a host of premium materials and advanced convenience features like larger 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power glass sunroof, power rear liftgate, front fog lamps, a 6.1 inch display screen with 6 speakers and Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats with an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, rear back-up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision alerts and premium fabric seat material.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2016 Toyota RAV4