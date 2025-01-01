Menu
<p data-start=140 data-end=179><strong data-start=140 data-end=177>--SPORTY--VERSATILE--DEPENDABLE--</strong></p><p data-start=181 data-end=474>Discover the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and reliability with this <strong data-start=261 data-end=284>2016 Toyota RAV4 SE</strong>. Designed for active lifestyles, this sporty compact SUV offers bold styling, a refined interior, and Toyota’s legendary dependability—ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=476 data-end=1060>Powered by a <strong data-start=489 data-end=515>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong> with <strong data-start=521 data-end=547>automatic transmission</strong> and <strong data-start=552 data-end=571>all-wheel drive</strong>, the RAV4 SE delivers smooth, confident handling in any condition. Inside, enjoy <strong data-start=653 data-end=686>premium leather-trimmed seats</strong>, <strong data-start=688 data-end=710>heated front seats</strong>, <strong data-start=712 data-end=731>a power sunroof</strong>, and <strong data-start=737 data-end=766>dual-zone climate control</strong>. Stay connected with <strong data-start=788 data-end=827>Toyota’s Entune infotainment system</strong>, featuring a <strong data-start=841 data-end=864>touchscreen display</strong>, <strong data-start=866 data-end=879>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong data-start=881 data-end=895>navigation</strong>, and <strong data-start=901 data-end=920>rearview camera</strong>. The <strong data-start=926 data-end=937>SE trim</strong> adds a <strong data-start=945 data-end=971>sport-tuned suspension</strong>, <strong data-start=973 data-end=997>18-inch alloy wheels</strong>, and <strong data-start=1003 data-end=1019>LED lighting</strong>, enhancing both style and performance.</p><p data-start=1062 data-end=1230>With its excellent fuel efficiency, advanced safety features, and versatile cargo space, the <strong data-start=1155 data-end=1166>RAV4 SE</strong> is a smart, sporty, and dependable choice for modern drivers.</p><p data-start=1232 data-end=1306><strong data-start=1232 data-end=1251>Need Financing?</strong> Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC.</p><p data-start=1308 data-end=1407><strong data-start=1308 data-end=1335>Book a road test today!</strong><br data-start=1335 data-end=1338 />📞 (613) 680-4171<br data-start=1355 data-end=1358 />🌐 <a class=decorated-link href=https://go2auto.com/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1361 data-end=1405>https://go2auto.com/</a></p><p data-start=1409 data-end=1466>📍 <strong data-start=1412 data-end=1433>1037 Belfast Road</strong><br data-start=1433 data-end=1436 /><strong data-start=1436 data-end=1450>Ottawa, ON</strong><br data-start=1450 data-end=1453 /><strong data-start=1453 data-end=1464>K1B 3S2</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1468 data-end=1517>🚗 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!</p>

Details Description Features

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

VIN 2T3JFREV9GW426951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171

