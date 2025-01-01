$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
se
2016 Toyota RAV4
se
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,726 KM
Vehicle Description
--SPORTY--VERSATILE--DEPENDABLE--
Discover the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and reliability with this 2016 Toyota RAV4 SE. Designed for active lifestyles, this sporty compact SUV offers bold styling, a refined interior, and Toyota’s legendary dependability—ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures.
Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the RAV4 SE delivers smooth, confident handling in any condition. Inside, enjoy premium leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, a power sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. Stay connected with Toyota’s Entune infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, navigation, and rearview camera. The SE trim adds a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED lighting, enhancing both style and performance.
With its excellent fuel efficiency, advanced safety features, and versatile cargo space, the RAV4 SE is a smart, sporty, and dependable choice for modern drivers.
Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC.
Book a road test today!
📞 (613) 680-4171
🌐 https://go2auto.com/
📍 1037 Belfast Road
Ottawa, ON
K1B 3S2
🚗 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GO2 Auto
Email GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-680-4171