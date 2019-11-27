Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD SUNROOF REAR CAM HTD SEATS LOADED

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD SUNROOF REAR CAM HTD SEATS LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,027KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4383777
  • Stock #: 191120
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV0GW499273
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

AWD w/sunroof, heated seats, rear view camera, power liftgate, leather wrapped steering, cruise control, lane departure assist/blind spot monitor/pre-collision system, alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, roof rails, cargo cover, Sport/Eco modes, windshield wiper de-icer, traction control, block heater, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 . awd, 4wd, 4x4, xle

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

