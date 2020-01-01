Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth!



Compare at $24438 - Our Live Market Price is just $23498!



For the driver who's always on the go, the 2016 RAV4 is designed to make every trip as simple and convenient as possible with 2080 Litres of cargo space. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts a refreshed exterior, premium soft-touch interior materials, exciting new technology, advanced safety features and much more. The RAV4 is a compact crossover that's ready to handle your busy lifestyle with its sporty and spirited performance, impressive cargo capacity and energetic driving characteristics. Sculpted and sleek, athletic and agile, this all new 2016 model features a sharper front and rear bumper design, new wheel designs and the addition of a shark-fin antenna on top! Inside this 2016 RAV4 a newly refreshed interior awaits you. It's improved interior design surrounds you with an array of advanced safety and technology features. This low mileage SUV has just 44952 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. It comes loaded with a host of premium materials and advanced convenience features like larger 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power glass sunroof, power rear liftgate, front fog lamps, a 6.1 inch display screen with 6 speakers and Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats with an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, rear back-up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision alerts and premium fabric seat material. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $158.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Fog Lamps Additional Features Rear View Camera

Power Tailgate

Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.