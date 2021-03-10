Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

79,672 KM

$23,899

+ tax & licensing
$23,899

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$23,899

+ taxes & licensing

79,672KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6730013
  Stock #: 210212
  VIN: 2T3DFREV3GW436341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210212
  • Mileage 79,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 79,000 KMS!!! Stunning AWD w/ black leather interior, navigation, Premium JBL Audio, driver memory system, Blind Spot Detection System, Pre-collision system, Lane departure alert, front/rear/360 surround view cameras, front and rear park assist sensors, power liftgate, heated seats and steering, sunroof, adaptive cruise control,18 alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, differential lock, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Sport/Eco mode, windshield wiper de-icer, traction control, roof rails, cargo cover, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This RAV4 is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 . awd, 4wd, 4x4, LIMITED

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

