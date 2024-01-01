$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Sienna
XLE 7 Passenger - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
129,464KM
Used
VIN 5TDDK3DCXGS137052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection!
Standard on all Sienna's is the Star Safety System, which includes six state-of-the-art accident avoidance technologies. This 2016 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Toyota Sienna does just about everything an average family needs it to do. It provides a spacious interior, with plenty of seating and is complemented by a very stylish exterior not usually found on minivans. This 2016 Sienna's interior is modern, spacious and filled with lots of comfort and convenience while the second row passengers get as much leg and headroom as the front passengers. Not only do they get tons of room, there's also more than enough cargo space in the rear for all of their gear, making any road trip in this Sienna a great one. This van has 129,464 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is XLE 7 Passenger. With the Sienna XLE's AWD system, it gives you the confidence you need to take on the nastiest Canadian weather. Additional features include a power sunroof, power liftgate, front fog lamps and built in navigation system, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors and rear collision alerts, leather heated seats, bluetooth and wireless streaming technology, dual zone climate control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
