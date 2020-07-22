2016 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
What is included in a SE Sienna? Perforated Leather-trimmed and Multi-stage Heated Front Seats Steering Wheel is Leather-trimmed Smoked Sport Trim on Headlights and LED Tail Lights Integrated Wide-angle Fog Lights Color-keyed Underbody Spoilers and Side Rocker Panels Sport Mesh Front Grille with Smoked Chrome Surround Power Liftgate with Jam Protection Roof Rails side window integrated sun screens This is an 8 Passenger w/leather, navigation, rear view camera, power liftgate, dual power sliding doors, heated seats, blind spot monitor, power sliding doors w/remote, tri-zone climate control, premium SE alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, full power group incl power seats and power sliding doors, split stow 3rd row seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/HDMI/RCA/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, roof rails, 2X 120V outlets, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of Toyota vehicles and we will beat ANY advertised prices. We are Ottawa's price leader.Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 se
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8