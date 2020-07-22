Menu
2016 Toyota Sienna

92,570 KM

Details Description Features

$26,569

+ tax & licensing
$26,569

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

RARE SE 8 Pass LEATHER LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$26,569

+ taxes & licensing

92,570KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5610105
  • Stock #: 200485
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DCXGS764654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200485
  • Mileage 92,570 KM

Vehicle Description

What is included in a SE Sienna? Perforated Leather-trimmed and Multi-stage Heated Front Seats Steering Wheel is Leather-trimmed Smoked Sport Trim on Headlights and LED Tail Lights Integrated Wide-angle Fog Lights Color-keyed Underbody Spoilers and Side Rocker Panels Sport Mesh Front Grille with Smoked Chrome Surround Power Liftgate with Jam Protection Roof Rails side window integrated sun screens This is an 8 Passenger w/leather, navigation, rear view camera, power liftgate, dual power sliding doors, heated seats, blind spot monitor, power sliding doors w/remote, tri-zone climate control, premium SE alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, full power group incl power seats and power sliding doors, split stow 3rd row seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/HDMI/RCA/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, roof rails, 2X 120V outlets, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of Toyota vehicles and we will beat ANY advertised prices. We are Ottawa's price leader.Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 se

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sliding Doors
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Dual sliding doors
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

