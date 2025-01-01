$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
V6 TRD SPORT 4x4 |UPGRADE PKG |SUNROOF |BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,698 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING BLAZING BLUE METALLIC DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT 4x4 W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE AND 3.5L V6!! Sunroof, heated seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, tonneau cover, 17-inch alloys, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow package, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
