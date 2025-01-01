Menu
Account
Sign In
STUNNING BLAZING BLUE METALLIC DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT 4x4 W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE AND 3.5L V6!! Sunroof, heated seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, tonneau cover, 17-inch alloys, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow package, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Toyota Tacoma

157,698 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD SPORT 4x4 |UPGRADE PKG |SUNROOF |BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle
12155049

2016 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD SPORT 4x4 |UPGRADE PKG |SUNROOF |BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,698KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN6GX006352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,698 KM

Vehicle Description

STUNNING BLAZING BLUE METALLIC DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT 4x4 W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE AND 3.5L V6!! Sunroof, heated seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, tonneau cover, 17-inch alloys, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow package, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid TOURING S | PLUG-IN HYBRID | 7-PASS | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid TOURING S | PLUG-IN HYBRID | 7-PASS | REMOTE START 97,293 KM $30,987 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla AUTOMATIC | CARPLAY | ADAPT. CRUISE | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla AUTOMATIC | CARPLAY | ADAPT. CRUISE | REAR CAM 78,504 KM $20,827 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Altima AWD | CARPLAY |HTD SEATS |BLIND SPOT |REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Nissan Altima AWD | CARPLAY |HTD SEATS |BLIND SPOT |REMOTE START 108,880 KM $19,107 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tacoma