2016 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road - Navigation

2016 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road - Navigation

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,037KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4793271
  • Stock #: 20-0649A
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN8GX035361
Exterior Colour
Inferno
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

From serious payloads to serious adventure, the 2016 Tacomais ready whenever you are. This 2016 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability and offers the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck is essentially all new, with new exterior styling, improved engine performance, and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it, and keep you comfortable no matter what the terrain, offering comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Access Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,037 kms. It's inferno in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road. This Tacoma TRD Off Road is built to outperform - keeping Toyota legacy in giving you the spirit and toughness you need to rule the great outdoors. Features include Bilstein shock absorbers, 16 inch TRD Off-Road aluminum wheels, black fender flares, a 7-inch monitor with built in navigation, rear view camera and bluetooth, dual-zone automatic climate control, and TRD grade fabric seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Power Options
  • Power Seats
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black fender flares
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Garage door transmitter
  • integrated storage
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single Exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 1 Skid Plate
  • Regular Composite Box Style
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Reverse Opening Rear Doors
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • 80 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
  • Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 4.30 Axle Ratio
  • Passenger Seat
  • Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
  • Tires: P265/70R16 AS/AT -inc: full size spare tire
  • Radio: Premium Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, navigation system, 7" monitor and advanced voice recognition
  • Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy TRD Off-Road
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • 1091# Maximum Payload
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
  • Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft and seat recline adjustment
  • Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

