2016 Toyota Tacoma

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Stability Control

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Additional Features Crew Cab

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.