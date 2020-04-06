880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
The proverbial "needle in the haystack"!! This is one of the most sought after trucks found on the roads for a plethora of reasons. Toyota tried, tested and true and a 6 speed manual gearbox with only 33,000kms!! Completely redesigned for the 2016 model year, finished in Tuxedo Black with matching TRD fabric sport seats, power moonroof, Qi wireless charging, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, navigation, backup camera, 6,400lbs of towing capacity, 17" alloy wheels, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, smart key with push start button, sport tuned suspension, vehicle stability control, traction control all compliment this stunning 2016 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport with Upgrade Package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 200,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
