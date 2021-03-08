Menu
2016 Toyota Tundra

95,327 KM

Details Description Features

$38,216

+ tax & licensing
$38,216

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4x4 5.7L V8 | HD TOW PKG | TONNEAU COVER

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4x4 5.7L V8 | HD TOW PKG | TONNEAU COVER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$38,216

+ taxes & licensing

95,327KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6667685
  Stock #: 210188
  VIN: 5TFUY5F11GX560649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,327 KM

Vehicle Description

SR5 PLUS PACKAGE with LOW KMS! 5.7L V8 4X4 DBL Cab finished in Cement Gray with rear view camera, integrated brake controller, tow package, chrome running boards, rear glass with manual slide, 18 alloy wheels, console mounted shift lever, automatic headlights/fog lights, air conditioning, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/ Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, tow/haul mode, cargo cover, heated mirrors, traction control and keyless entry. We have Eastern Ontario's largest selection of trucks and we will work harder than anybody else to earn your business. We are your truck experts! Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!!http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, SR5

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

