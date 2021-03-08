2016 Toyota Tundra

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Running Boards tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.