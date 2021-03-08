2016 Toyota Tundra

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
SR5 PLUS PACKAGE with LOW KMS! 5.7L V8 4X4 DBL Cab finished in Cement Gray with rear view camera, integrated brake controller, tow package, chrome running boards, rear glass with manual slide, 18 alloy wheels, console mounted shift lever, automatic headlights/fog lights, air conditioning, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/ Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, tow/haul mode, cargo cover, heated mirrors, traction control and keyless entry. We have Eastern Ontario's largest selection of trucks and we will work harder than anybody else to earn your business. We are your truck experts! Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!!http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, SR5
