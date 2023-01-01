$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
Base - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2016 Toyota Venza
Base - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
277,692KM
Used
VIN 4T3ZA3BB2GU097745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 277,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
With an unbelievable 1,990 litres (70.1 cubic feet) of cargo space in the 2016 Venza, you can easily load in the stroller or fill it up with all the camping gear you'll need for a weekend in the woods. This 2016 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Toyota Venza is a clever merging of artful design and intelligent engineering, brimming with advanced features and functionality. This 2016 Venza is a multi-faceted midsize vehicle with the space to transport just about anything and everything. Increased aerodynamics means increased performance, for both fuel economy and acceleration. For all of the comfort and versatility the 2016 Venza offers, it's important to know that with Toyota, safety is the number one concern. That's why this Venza comes with a number of active and passive safety features so that you have confidence and peace of mind on every road you travel. This 2016 Toyota Venza truly is everybody's dream crossover vehicle! This SUV has 277,692 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venza's trim level is Base. This Venza features some very impressive features normally found on higher priced models and includes 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear back up camera, automatic dual zone climate control, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth connectivity, blindspot mirrors, a 6.1 inch touchscreen display with SiriusXM, cruise control, keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2016 Toyota Venza