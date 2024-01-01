$16,242+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
XLE AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | REAR CAM
2016 Toyota Venza
XLE AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$16,242
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,313 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive w/ XLE package incl. Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, power seat, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, keyless entry, cruise control and Sirius XM!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500