All-wheel drive w/ XLE package incl. Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, power seat, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, keyless entry, cruise control and Sirius XM!!!

2016 Toyota Venza

164,313 KM

$16,242

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,242

VIN 4T3BA3BB0GU076944

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,313 KM

All-wheel drive w/ XLE package incl. Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, power seat, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, keyless entry, cruise control and Sirius XM!!!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
