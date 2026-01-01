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LOW KMS!! Limited All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, dual-pane sunroof, heated seats, navigation, 20-inch alloys, backup camera, premium JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2016 Toyota Venza

139,113 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Venza

LIMTED AWD | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14281340

2016 Toyota Venza

LIMTED AWD | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,113KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB6GU124928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,113 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Limited All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, dual-pane sunroof, heated seats, navigation, 20-inch alloys, backup camera, premium JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Toyota Venza