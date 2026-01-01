$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
LIMTED AWD | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV | ALLOYS
2016 Toyota Venza
LIMTED AWD | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,113 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! Limited All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, dual-pane sunroof, heated seats, navigation, 20-inch alloys, backup camera, premium JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500