$11,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2016 Toyota Yaris
2016 Toyota Yaris
LE - Power Doors
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$11,898
+ taxes & licensing
178,028KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10530252
- Stock #: P1671
- VIN: VNKKTUD34GA068731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1671
- Mileage 178,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $12374 - Our Live Market Price is just $11898!
When it comes to embracing the small car lifestyle, the 2016 Yaris' dimensions and tight turning radius make it the perfect size for any city driver. This 2016 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Great looks with just a little attitude. The 2016 Toyota Yaris dismantles stereotypes and sets new standards for what a sub-compact vehicle should be. Redesigned for 2016, the Yaris offers an exciting new look with high quality fit and finish. Generous interior space and improved driving dynamics make it THE car to have when considering a subcompact car. With revised front and rear bumpers and a more rounded design, incorporating aerodynamic elements, the Yaris showcases a crisp and clean exterior with a healthy dose of style.This hatchback has 178,028 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE. Designed with city drivers in mind, the Yaris LE gives you convenient features and a very enjoyable ride. It also comes with a 6.1-in display audio screen, air conditioning, heated exterior mirrors, 9 standard airbags, keyless entry, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8