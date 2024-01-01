$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Toyota Yaris
LE - Power Doors
2016 Toyota Yaris
LE - Power Doors
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,353KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN VNKKTUD3XGA062805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,353 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
At every glance, Yaris exudes a spirit of fearless discovery. It's the small car for expressing your personal style, seeking out great experiences, and always moving forward. This 2016 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Great looks with just a little attitude. The 2016 Toyota Yaris dismantles stereotypes and sets new standards for what a sub-compact vehicle should be. Redesigned for 2016, the Yaris offers an exciting new look with high quality fit and finish. Generous interior space and improved driving dynamics make it THE car to have when considering a subcompact car. With revised front and rear bumpers and a more rounded design, incorporating aerodynamic elements, the Yaris showcases a crisp and clean exterior with a healthy dose of style.This hatchback has 115,353 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE. Designed with city drivers in mind, the Yaris LE gives you convenient features and a very enjoyable ride. It also comes with a 6.1-in display audio screen, air conditioning, heated exterior mirrors, 9 standard airbags, keyless entry, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
At every glance, Yaris exudes a spirit of fearless discovery. It's the small car for expressing your personal style, seeking out great experiences, and always moving forward. This 2016 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Great looks with just a little attitude. The 2016 Toyota Yaris dismantles stereotypes and sets new standards for what a sub-compact vehicle should be. Redesigned for 2016, the Yaris offers an exciting new look with high quality fit and finish. Generous interior space and improved driving dynamics make it THE car to have when considering a subcompact car. With revised front and rear bumpers and a more rounded design, incorporating aerodynamic elements, the Yaris showcases a crisp and clean exterior with a healthy dose of style.This hatchback has 115,353 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE. Designed with city drivers in mind, the Yaris LE gives you convenient features and a very enjoyable ride. It also comes with a 6.1-in display audio screen, air conditioning, heated exterior mirrors, 9 standard airbags, keyless entry, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Audi Q7 Komfort 55 TFSI quattro - Hybrid 15,216 KM $67,498 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Accord Sedan Touring - Cooled Seats 28,740 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, 20" WHEELS, LEATHER, LOADED 21,258 KM $34,058 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2016 Toyota Yaris