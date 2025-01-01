Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Classic for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

168,018 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic

Watch This Vehicle
12888422

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1755788396
  2. 1755788396
  3. 1755788396
  4. 1755788396
  5. 1755788396
  6. 1755788396
  7. 1755788396
  8. 1755788396
  9. 1755788396
  10. 1755788396
  11. 1755788396
  12. 1755788396
  13. 1755788396
  14. 1755788396
  15. 1755788396
  16. 1755788396
  17. 1755788396
  18. 1755788396
  19. 1755788396
  20. 1755788396
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,018KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW507AT5GM805813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 168,018 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL 82,315 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Classic for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Classic 168,018 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L 170,570 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2016 Volkswagen Beetle