$16,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline 5SPD, CONVENIENCE PKG, LEATHER
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline 5SPD, CONVENIENCE PKG, LEATHER
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 519886
- Mileage 94,711 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! European drive, fit, finish, versatile, loaded with equipment and a rare manual transmission!! Finished in Silk Blue Metallic with contrasting Shetland leatherette seating surfaces, 17 Madrid alloy wheels, dual zone climate control system, keyless access with push start button, smart phone integration for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, blind spot navigation, panoramic roof, rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth connectivity, electronic stability control, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, leather wrapped steering wheel, back up camera, SiriusXM radio, only 94,000kms all compliment this 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Convenience package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales
Import Car Centre Sales
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030