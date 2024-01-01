Menu
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! European drive, fit, finish, versatile, loaded with equipment and a rare manual transmission!! Finished in Silk Blue Metallic with contrasting Shetland leatherette seating surfaces, 17 Madrid alloy wheels, dual zone climate control system, keyless access with push start button, smart phone integration for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, blind spot navigation, panoramic roof, rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth connectivity, electronic stability control, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, leather wrapped steering wheel, back up camera, SiriusXM radio, only 94,000kms all compliment this 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Convenience package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2016 Volkswagen Golf

94,711 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline 5SPD, CONVENIENCE PKG, LEATHER

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline 5SPD, CONVENIENCE PKG, LEATHER

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

94,711KM
Used
VIN 3VWA17AU9GM519886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 519886
  • Mileage 94,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

