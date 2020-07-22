Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

70,738 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

R DSG - Navigation - Leather Seats - $176 B/W

Location

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

70,738KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5475248
  • Stock #: P6507
  • VIN: WVWLF7AU9GW268574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $27805 - Our Price is just $26995!

This Golf R has the practicality you would expect from a Volkswagen hatchback, but it has performance that's full of surprises. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Performance, practicality, and efficiency come together with no compromise in this Volkswagen Golf R. It's just as at home running errands as it is tearing up a racetrack. Normally you have to sacrifice fuel economy if you want crazy performance like this, but that's not the case in this VW hatch. This hatchback has 70,738 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. This Golf R not only gives you an unforgettable rush, it also gives you a generous host of options so you can enjoy the drive even more. You get the Discover Media infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, an aux jack, USB input, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, and Fender premium audio. Other options include driver profile selection with race mode, heated seats, electronic stability control, sport suspension, and 19-inch Cadiz alloy wheels with summer performance tires. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air filtration
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Premium Sound Package
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Audio Theft Deterrent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
55 L Fuel Tank
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
Wifi 4G
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic
Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access
Engine: 2.0L TSI
Sport Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Tires: 19" Summer Performance
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps
Unique R Design Top Sport Heated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

