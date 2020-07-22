2016 Volkswagen Golf

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Navigation Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM 140 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Premium Sound Package Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Regular Amplifier Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Audio Theft Deterrent Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 55 L Fuel Tank SiriusXM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer Wifi 4G Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access Engine: 2.0L TSI Sport Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Tires: 19" Summer Performance Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps Unique R Design Top Sport Heated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's seat

