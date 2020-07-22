This Golf R has the practicality you would expect from a Volkswagen hatchback, but it has performance that's full of surprises. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Performance, practicality, and efficiency come together with no compromise in this Volkswagen Golf R. It's just as at home running errands as it is tearing up a racetrack. Normally you have to sacrifice fuel economy if you want crazy performance like this, but that's not the case in this VW hatch. This hatchback has 70,738 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. This Golf R not only gives you an unforgettable rush, it also gives you a generous host of options so you can enjoy the drive even more. You get the Discover Media infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, an aux jack, USB input, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, and Fender premium audio. Other options include driver profile selection with race mode, heated seats, electronic stability control, sport suspension, and 19-inch Cadiz alloy wheels with summer performance tires. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air filtration
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Premium Sound Package
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination