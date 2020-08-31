Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

62,655 KM

Details

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 SPORTWAGEN only 62,000km

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 SPORTWAGEN only 62,000km

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

62,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5782833
  • Stock #: 200550
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU0GM507909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200550
  • Mileage 62,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and well equipped. Automatic w/rear view camera, alloy wheels, heated seats, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, electronic compass, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Just another example of exceptionally clean and reliable Car-On vehicles. See us first. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 tsi

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

