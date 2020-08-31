2016 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
Super clean and well equipped. Automatic w/rear view camera, alloy wheels, heated seats, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, electronic compass, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Just another example of exceptionally clean and reliable Car-On vehicles. See us first. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 tsi
