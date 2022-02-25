Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

63,825 KM

Details Description Features

$36,850

+ tax & licensing
Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

R 2.0 TSI TECH PKG LEATHER NAVI BLIS FENDER SOUN

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$36,850

+ taxes & licensing

63,825KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 63,825 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Auto Dimming Mirrors

