2016 Volkswagen Golf...

$36,850 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 8 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8350941

8350941 Stock #: 211629

211629 VIN: WVWLF7AU9GW211629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 5-door

Stock # 211629

Mileage 63,825 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Convenience Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.