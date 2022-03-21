Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Golf

29,132 KM

Details Description Features

$28,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,700

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Performance LIKE NEW NEW TIRES & BRAKES T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Performance LIKE NEW NEW TIRES & BRAKES T

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 8911720
  2. 8911720
  3. 8911720
  4. 8911720
  5. 8911720
  6. 8911720
  7. 8911720
  8. 8911720
  9. 8911720
  10. 8911720
  11. 8911720
Contact Seller

$28,700

+ taxes & licensing

29,132KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8911720
  • Stock #: 068658
  • VIN: 3VW447AU2GM068658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 29,132 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 29,132 KM
$28,700 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 80,701 KM
$30,850 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 10,568 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory