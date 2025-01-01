Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf R for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

106,642 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

Watch This Vehicle
12944828

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1757179488
  2. 1757179488
  3. 1757179488
  4. 1757179488
  5. 1757179488
  6. 1757179488
  7. 1757179488
  8. 1757179488
  9. 1757179488
  10. 1757179488
  11. 1757179488
  12. 1757179488
  13. 1757179488
  14. 1757179488
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,642KM
VIN WVWUF7AUXGW004557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 189,717 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE 135,615 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Matrix 5dr Automatic Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2008 Toyota Matrix 5dr Automatic Hatchback 102,393 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2016 Volkswagen Golf R