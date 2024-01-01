$15,527+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+ | SUNROOF | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$15,527
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,267 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 111,000 KMS!! Trendline Plus w/ Connectivity package incl. sunroof, heated seats, premium touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, air conditioning, cruise control and Sirius XM!
