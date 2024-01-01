Menu
ONLY 111,000 KMS!! Trendline Plus w/ Connectivity package incl. sunroof, heated seats, premium touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, air conditioning, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

111,267 KM

Details Description

$15,527

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+ | SUNROOF | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+ | SUNROOF | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,527

+ taxes & licensing

111,267KM
Used
VIN 3VW267AJ1GM318995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,267 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 111,000 KMS!! Trendline Plus w/ Connectivity package incl. sunroof, heated seats, premium touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, air conditioning, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$15,527

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Volkswagen Jetta