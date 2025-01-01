Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>>>8900 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 1.5 4 CYL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

190,943 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
13142314

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1762288767
  2. 1762288765
  3. 1762288767
  4. 1762288766
  5. 1762288766
  6. 1762288766
  7. 1762288767
  8. 1762288764
  9. 1762288764
  10. 1762288765
  11. 1762288767
  12. 1762288767
  13. 1762288767
  14. 1762288761
  15. 1762288763
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,943KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ8GM315995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,943 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 1.5 4 CYL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2017 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA, 153 KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA, 153 KM 153,348 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C 338,349 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE, AWD, POWER GROUP, REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE, AWD, POWER GROUP, REARVIEW CAMERA 159,609 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2016 Volkswagen Jetta